Milford - Alva Cleadus Barber (nee Tomlinson), beloved wife of the late Varnard Verl Barber; loving mother of Carolyn (Harvey) Spurlock, Jerry (Marcia) Barber, Rhonda (Kevin) Laws, and Donna (Alan) Huber; dear grandmother of 7; great grandmother of 12. Went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 15, 2019. Age 96. Friends may call Tuesday, November 19th from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Milford, 1367 Woodville Pike, Milford, Ohio 45150. Memorial donations may be given to or First Baptist Church of Milford. For further information or to leave online condolence please see www.evandfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019