|
|
Alva Kenneth Bailey
Florence - Alva Kenneth "Ken" Bailey, age 77 of Florence, KY, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Ken was proud of having served his country in the U.S. Army for over 23 years. He retired as a Recruiter and formerly served as a Master Sergeant. During his time of service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Army Commendation Medal, and Bronze Star Medal along with other commendations. Ken was a member of the Johnson-McElroy American Legion Post 0277 in Walton, KY, the Ralph Fulton V.F.W. Post #6423 in Elsmere, KY, and the Good Guys Club in Walton, KY. His wife, Frances Ann Ross Bailey, preceded him in death in 2017. Ken is survived by his children, Sheila Wermeling (Jim), Karen Ruschman (Dan), Sharon Strickland (Dan), Terri Mullins, Charles Bailey, Kimberly Bailey, Georgiana Anthon; thirteen grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with funeral services immediately following at 12 noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 North Main St., Walton, KY 41094. Interment with military honors will follow the services at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Williamstown, KY. Memorials may be made to the , www. https://www.heart.org/. For directions, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020