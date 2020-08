Alvera E. RosenbauerFairfield - Alvera E.Rosenbauer age 88 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Rosenbauer had worked as a secretary for Proctor & Gamble Company from 1980-1994. She was member of Sacred Heart Church and had been active in the St. Vincent de Paul Society of the church.Survivors include her husband Carl; six children, Debbie (Tom) Barlion, Steve (Cindi) Rosenbauer, Tom Rosenbauer, Gina (Bob) Breen, Ken (Marijo) Rosenbauer, and Pat (Candy) Rosenbauer; 21 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a brother, Al Fluegeman.She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katie Snellgrove and a daughter- in-law, Marita Rosebauer.Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM Thursday in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00AM Thursday in the church narthex. If so desired memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church St. Vincent dePaul Society. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com