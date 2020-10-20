1/1
Alverna Louise Clark
Alverna Louise Clark

Villa Hills - Alverna Louise Clark, 69, of Villa Hills, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Louise was born on June 16, 1951. She was the daughter of Anna Mae and the late Carl Foulks. Louise worked for St. Elizabeth Medical Center for nearly 25 years. She enjoyed spending time at her condo in Florida or relaxing at her lake house on Elmer Davis Lake. Louise's greatest moments were being MaMaw to Mikayla and Abby. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, G.C. Clark; sons, Brandon (Shannon) Clark, Justin (Kelly Creed) Clark and granddaughters, Mikayla Marie and Abigail Louise Clark. She is also survived by her brother, Jeff (Jamey Spradlin) Foulks; sisters, Judy (Donald) Stephens, Alice (Dave) Lewis, Rosie (Alex) Smiley; loving niece, Valerie Eder; best friends, Pat Wartman and Dixie Meyer. Visitation is on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
