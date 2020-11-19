Alvin H. "Al" Hudepohl
Green Township - Hudepohl, Alvin H. "Al", beloved husband of 57 years to Bernice (nee Waldbillig) Hudepohl. Devoted father of Larry (Liza) Hudepohl, Jeff (Amy) Hudepohl, Laura (Michael) Pott and Bill (Rick Van Nuys) Hudepohl. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline, Cate, Andrey, Aaron, Bryan (Caylee), Corey, and Sarah. Dear brother of Ginny (late Richard) Wilker, late Millie (late Ray) Bloemer, and late Fritz (late Dottie) Hudepohl. Alvin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, age 87. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd., on Saturday (Nov. 21) at 10:00 a.m. Face masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or charity of your choice
. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com
.