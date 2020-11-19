1/1
Alvin H. "Al" Hudepohl
Green Township - Hudepohl, Alvin H. "Al", beloved husband of 57 years to Bernice (nee Waldbillig) Hudepohl. Devoted father of Larry (Liza) Hudepohl, Jeff (Amy) Hudepohl, Laura (Michael) Pott and Bill (Rick Van Nuys) Hudepohl. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline, Cate, Andrey, Aaron, Bryan (Caylee), Corey, and Sarah. Dear brother of Ginny (late Richard) Wilker, late Millie (late Ray) Bloemer, and late Fritz (late Dottie) Hudepohl. Alvin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, age 87. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd., on Saturday (Nov. 21) at 10:00 a.m. Face masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or charity of your choice. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com.



Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 19, 2020
Uncle Al was one of the most kind and gentle souls I have ever known. I will miss you!
Ken Bloemer
Family
