Alvin Johnson
Norwood - Devoted husband of Joyce Johnson (nee Dixon) for 49 years, Beloved father of Amber Johnson (Shane Tedrick), Cherished grandpa of Oscar Tedrick, Dear brother of Lynda Johnson, Mary Mills & Carrie McCane. Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Friday, April 17, 2020. Age 74. Alvin proudly served his country during Vietman in the US Army. Services are private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020