Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Alvin Louis Smith Obituary
Alvin Louis Smith

Burlington - Alvin Louis Smith, 94 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Goldie Sorrell Smith. Left to mourn his passing are his sons, Wayne Smith (Donna), Ron Smith, and Bob Smith (Terry). He will be greatly missed by his 5 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Alvin proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of Elsmere Church of Christ since March of 1957. Alvin enjoyed bowling, woodworking, and working outside. He was also an avid U.K. Wildcats fan. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., with Aaron Burgess officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence. Memorial contributions in Alvin's name are suggested to: Elsmere Church of Christ, 124 Carlisle St, Elsmere, Kentucky 41018. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
