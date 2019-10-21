|
Alysha Michaela Nelson
Colerain Twp. - NELSON
Alysha Michaela; Beloved mother of Elayna Marie Nelson-Smith and Rayden James Brooks; Devoted daughter of Heather and Bryan Randolph and Brandon Nelson; Dear granddaughter of Vicky Miller, Kathy and Charles Nelson, Yvonne Randolph, John Lee and the late Rick Weber; Sister of Bryan Laveil Randolph, Brandon Charles Nelson, Natasha Randolph, Maihe Nelson, Hiram Nelson, Chaz Nelson and the late Shiloh Nelson; Also survived by one niece Kamryn Randolph, special friend Brandon Brooks, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends; Passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the age of 23; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Bernard; Donations may be sent to Lindner Center of Hope, 4075 Old Western Row Rd., Mason, OH 45040; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019