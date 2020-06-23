Amy Ann Purcel
Hebron - Amy Ann Purcel, 56, of Hebron, KY, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Covington, KY on December 19, 1963, she was the daughter of Gary and the late Brenda Purcel. Amy was a dedicated home maker who enjoyed reading. Amy is survived by her loving spouse of 30 years: Kevin Sterling; daughter: Shelby (Max Hulett) Sterling; father: Gary (Sandy) Purcel; brother: Jerry (Lori) Purcel; sister: Lori Purcel and her beloved dogs: Charlie and Livingston. Services for Amy will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment: Williamstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.