Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Amy L. Eibeck Carpenter, age 44. Went to her eternal home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her Independence, KY residence.

She was a Registered Nurse for Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH and an former Registered Nurse and Surgical technician for St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood, KY and manager with Kroger Co., Ft. Mitchell, KY. Member of South Fork Christian Church, Verona, KY and a die hard Kentucky Wild Cats fan.

She is survived by: her husband of 23 years, Michael R. "Mike" Carpenter (married 8-5-1995); daughters Sydney Paige Carpenter and Kaycie Abigail Carpenter; father Terry D. (Wendie) Eibeck; mother, Betty Jane McNeese; sister, Lauren Bedford; grandmothers Jocelyn Greene, Carlene Cussins and mother-in-law Darlene (Joe) Gordon.

Visitation Friday, April 19th from 10:00 AM until hour of service at 12:00 PM at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchelll, KY.

Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Dr. Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 522 Cincinnati Nill Drive, Suite C 281, (https://komenswohio.org/) Cincinnanti, OH 45280. On line condolence may be directed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019
