Amy L. Hochstuhl



Wilmington, NC - Amy L. Hochstuhl (Schwietert), 52, of Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on May 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Amy was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 26, 1967 and went on to graduate from McAuley High School-Class of 1985.



Amy married Steven Hochstuhl on June 28, 1997 in Cincinnati, Ohio and spent the next eight years there caring for her two children, Joshua Schwietert and Sarah Hochstuhl, as well as running a family business. From there, Amy moved to Wilmington, NC (2005), then Tampa, FL (2009) before returning to Wilmington, NC in 2015 . Amy spent most of her career in the insurance and logistics industry. Amy was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and enjoyed spending her off days at the beach. Amy will be remembered for her dedication to her family and her light-hearted personality that touched all that knew her.



Amy is survived by her husband Steve, her two children Joshua and Sarah, parents Jack and Sharon Schwietert, brother Steve Schwietert and his wife Dominique, two nephews Anthony and T.J. Schwietert, her niece Lea Schwietert, brother in law Danny Hochstuhl and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Amy was preceded in death by her brother Kenny Schwietert.



Out of respect for Amy's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date for her immediate family and close friends.



In memory of Amy, donations can be made to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store