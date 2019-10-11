Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Re
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Marie Re

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Marie Re Obituary
Amy Marie Re

Bridgetown - Loving daughter of the late Vincent and Irene Re. Dear sister of John and Gerry Re (Joyce), Linda Whitaker (Jack), Michelle Tomin (Mike) and the late Lenny Re (Deidre). Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Died suddenly Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Age 51 years. Family will receive friends on Saturday Oct. 19th from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot. Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Parent Group at Active Day/Franks, 5884 Bridgetown Rd, 45248 or Special Olympics Hamilton County, 4790 Red Bank Road Expressway #206, 45227.

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.