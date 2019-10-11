|
Amy Marie Re
Bridgetown - Loving daughter of the late Vincent and Irene Re. Dear sister of John and Gerry Re (Joyce), Linda Whitaker (Jack), Michelle Tomin (Mike) and the late Lenny Re (Deidre). Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Died suddenly Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Age 51 years. Family will receive friends on Saturday Oct. 19th from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot. Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Parent Group at Active Day/Franks, 5884 Bridgetown Rd, 45248 or Special Olympics Hamilton County, 4790 Red Bank Road Expressway #206, 45227.
