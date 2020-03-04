Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:45 PM
Amy Matsuzaki Obituary
Amy Matsuzaki

Florence - "Amy" Hinako Matsuzaki, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of 46 years of Ike Matsuzaki; loving mother of Alisa (Peter) Roesler, Ray (Jennifer) Matsuzaki, and Kent (Dancy) Matsuzaki; cherished daughter of Kumiko Hamajima Yasui and the late Jiro Yasui; dear sister of Tokiko Furukawa and Takatoyo Yasui; loving grandmother of Benedict Matsuzaki, Lilian Roesler, Amelia Roesler, and baby girl Matsuzaki to enter the family in May 2020.

Amy served her community as an executive director of the Japan-America Society of Greater Cincinnati. She retired after 20+ yrs. with the Toyota Motor Corporation. She enjoyed spending time gardening and playing piano, drawing musical and artistic inspiration from Chopin, Mozart and Van Gogh. She also enjoyed playing tennis at Five Seasons Tennis Club. Amy will be dearly missed by many family members, friends, and all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7:45 PM. Linnemann Funeral Home Crematory is taking care of Final Disposition. Memorial contribution may be made to: ASPCA, Attn: Development Department,11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 OR Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, P.O. Box 42277,Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online Condolences may be made to:

www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
