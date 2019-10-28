Services
Blue Ash - Anastasia (nee Gregori), beloved wife of the late Hugo Del Favero Sr. Devoted mother of Michael, John, Margaret Del Favero, Magdaline ( Richard) Sebald and the late Hugo Jr. and Robert Del Favero. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at age 96. Resident of Blue Ash. Visitation TODAY Tuesday from 4:30-7:30PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10/30 at 9:00AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
