Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Andres Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andres "Andy" Flores


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Andres "Andy" Flores Obituary
Andres "Andy" Flores

Erlanger - Andres "Andy" Flores, 52, of Erlanger, Kentucky peacefully passed away on May 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Andy was born on February 7, 1967 in Del Rio, Texas to Andres "Andy" and Angeles "Angie" (Aguero) Flores. He had lived 11 years as a kidney transplant recipient. Andy had an infectious laugh and enjoyed making others laugh. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, was a collector of baseball cards and loved the Dallas Cowboys. Andy also enjoyed horse racing and going to the Casino. He loved music, among his favorites were Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston and Anita Baker. Andy was a lovable, kind hearted person, and he adored his niece and nephew.

Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents and his baby brother Martin Flores.

Andy is survived by his devoted parents Andy and Angie Flores; his loving sister Ann Tanner; his niece Sydney Tanner; his nephew Gregory Tanner; father of his niece and nephew and good friend Greg Tanner; numerous extended family members who reside in the beautiful state of Texas and many friends.

Memorial contributions have been requested in Andy's memory to the , 161 St Matthews Ave, Suite 3, Louisville, KY 40207

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now