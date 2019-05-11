|
Andres "Andy" Flores
Erlanger - Andres "Andy" Flores, 52, of Erlanger, Kentucky peacefully passed away on May 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Andy was born on February 7, 1967 in Del Rio, Texas to Andres "Andy" and Angeles "Angie" (Aguero) Flores. He had lived 11 years as a kidney transplant recipient. Andy had an infectious laugh and enjoyed making others laugh. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, was a collector of baseball cards and loved the Dallas Cowboys. Andy also enjoyed horse racing and going to the Casino. He loved music, among his favorites were Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston and Anita Baker. Andy was a lovable, kind hearted person, and he adored his niece and nephew.
Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents and his baby brother Martin Flores.
Andy is survived by his devoted parents Andy and Angie Flores; his loving sister Ann Tanner; his niece Sydney Tanner; his nephew Gregory Tanner; father of his niece and nephew and good friend Greg Tanner; numerous extended family members who reside in the beautiful state of Texas and many friends.
Memorial contributions have been requested in Andy's memory to the , 161 St Matthews Ave, Suite 3, Louisville, KY 40207
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2019