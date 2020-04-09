Services
Cincinnati - Beard, Andrew G, devoted husband of Liane (nee Knopf) Beard, loving father of Andrew (Charlotte) Beard, Anita Paddock, Bruce (Susann) Beard, Anthony Beard, cherished grandfather of 17, 32 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Dear brother of the late Olive Beard, Delores LaGray, and Ralph Beard. Andrew was a United States Army veteran, serving overseas during WWII, 2/11/1943 to 3/9/1946, as a Surgical Technician Fourth Grade in the Medical Corps, under General George Patton, at the 130th Station Hospital in occupied Heidelberg, Germany. Died April 8, 2020 at the age of 96. Services were held private for family. Remembrances may be made to or A Caring Place Pregnancy Help Center. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
