Andrew Charles "Charlie" O'Leary
Cincinnati - Andrew Charles "Charlie" O'Leary passed away peacefully at his home on November 2, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 9, 1934. One of three children of Andrew Sylvester and Mildred Gertrude O'Leary. He was preceded in death by Sharon Rudolph, sister, John Rudolph, brother-in-law, and, Ed Crane, son-in-law.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jogie O'Leary; his children Andy O'Leary, Terry O'Leary (TO), Beth Crane, Tote (Bob) Brodbeck, Susan (Steve) Koesterman, Molly O'Leary, and Kathy O'Leary; his grandchildren Megan (Nick) Sluterbeck, Patrick and Ryan O'Leary, Tyler (Paige), Jake, Ben, and Luke Brodbeck, Steven, Abby, and Katie Koesterman; his two great grandchildren, Hudson Sluterbeck and Teddy Brodbeck; his brother Pat (Jeanie) O'Leary; and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was raised in Price Hill and Clifton, Ohio. He attended St. Xavier High School and Xavier University. His greatest loves were his wife, his family, his faith, Musketeer basketball, and the Miami View Golf Course.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 3105 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. Face masks and social distancing required. If so desired, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597, or St. Cecilia Church. Details at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
