Andrew James Geers
Cincinnati - Andrew James Geers, 59, died Saturday, Nov. 7, at Alois Alzheimer Center, where he had resided for the past few months. He was the beloved son of the late Paul and Rosemary Geers and the endlessly entertaining brother of Paula (the late John) McIntosh, Connie Nicolas, and Alice, Mark (Anne) and Dan (Malissa) Geers. Andrew also was the doting uncle of Lauren (Dan) Kelley, Emily (Ryan) Faehnle and Paul (Laura) Geers; Greg (Emma), Dr. Mark (Dr. Megan) and Cara (Logan Carr) Nicolas; Alex McIntosh; and Francie Geers (John) MacCauley and Cecilia Geers, who were also his goddaughters, and several great-nieces and nephews. He was especially close to cousin Jim Heider and Jim's wife, Ann. He attended Cincinnati public schools and worked happily for many years at Kroger in Sharonville. Andrew, who was born with Down syndrome, benefited throughout his life from the signature kindness of Cincinnatians, including that of many fellow Amberley Village residents and friends. He was known within his circle for his wild humor and tall tales, his memorable disco moves at family weddings, and his trove of Special Olympics
medals. He was short in stature, but to those close to him he was larger than life. The family thanks Alois and Hospice of Southwestern Ohio for their skilled and compassionate care. A memorial Mass will be held for the family. Gilligan Funeral Homes (Kenwood) are overseeing arrangements. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Cincinnati Chapter; Special Olympics
Hamilton County; or Redwood.