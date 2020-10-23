1/
Andrew K. Garnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew K. Garnett

Wilder - Andrew K. Garnett, 33, of Wilder, KY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Andrew worked in IT Security. He was a graduate of Gulf High School and later received his Bachelor Degree from Northern KY University. He enjoyed Computer hacking. Andrew's faith was important to him as he was a member of Forever Praise Ministries in Cincinnati, OH. He was an avid, worshiper, loved Jesus. He severed at the City Gospel Mission and loved to bring people closer to God.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Wright and great grandmother, Millie Marsh. Andrew is survived by his loving father, John (Diane) Garnett, mother, Michele (Luis) Morales, brothers, Josh Allen, Jeremy Allen and Corey Lentz. He also leaves behind this grandparents, Linda Kinzbach, Donna Wright, Johnny (Brenda) Garnett and his loving church family at Forever Praise Ministries. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from 12pm to 2pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY with services to follow at 2pm. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required for services and social distancing to be maintained. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to City Gospel Mission 1805 Dalton Ave, Cincinnati OH 45214.Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linnemann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved