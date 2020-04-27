|
|
Andrew Kaiser
Cincinnati - Kaiser, Andrew. Beloved husband for 70 years of the late Barbara (nee Phillips) Kaiser. Loving father of Linda (Gregory) Heckman, Cheryl Krekeler and Barbara Kaiser. Cherished grandpa of 7 and great grandpa of 11. Dear brother of Barbara (Emil) Barnin. Proud WWII US Navy veteran. He retired after 32 years with Queen City Metro. Passed away on April 25th at the age of 93. Graveside service will be private. Memorials may be made to . neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020