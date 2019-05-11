Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
- - Beloved husband of the late Linda S. (Nee: Bailey) DeSantis. Devoted father of Carolyn (Bryan Day) Monroe, Earl DeSantis and the late Andrea Acuff. Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Amber, Brittany, Adam and Autumn. Loving great-grandfather of Sophia, Madeline and Elijah. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Andrew passed away on May 8th, 2019 at the age of 78. Visitation will take place at St. Antoninus Church on Tues. May 14th, from 9:30am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am.If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 11, 2019
