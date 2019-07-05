Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The City of Taylor Mill Park Place Community Center
5606 Taylor Mill Rd
Taylor Mill, KY
Andrew Lawrence Stegman


1968 - 2019
Andrew Lawrence Stegman Obituary
Andrew Lawrence Stegman

Taylor Mill - Andrew Lawrence Stegman, 50, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 24, 1968 in Covington, KY, he was the son of Lawrence and Marilyn Stegman. Andrew enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting and karate. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his children. In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his sons: Chandler Stegman and Chance Stegman; daughter: Corra Stegman; brother: Kenneth (Tricia) Stegman; sisters: Rhonda (Michael) Durstock and Diane (Adrian) Melendez and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 From 5:00pm to 8:00pm at The City of Taylor Mill Park Place Community Center, 5606 Taylor Mill Rd, Taylor Mill, KY (Casual Attire). In Lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Andy Stegman Children Educational Fund at 5/3rd bank. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 5, 2019
