Andrew "Andy" Reardon

Andrew "Andy" Reardon Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Reardon

Harrison - Loving husband of Peggy Reardon; beloved father of: Kevin Reardon & Nicole Caruso; grandfather to: Lexi, Marissa "Mo", Zack, & Bryce; brother to: Bill (Suzie), Michael, Ken (Amanda), Jim (Darla), Bob (Lora) & the late Jack Reardon, Susan (Bob) Brinkman & Rita (Mike) Wood; Visitation Friday, Jan. 3,2020, from 4 PM until the Blessing Service at 8 PM at Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison). www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
