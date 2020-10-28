1/
Andrew Scott Carmack
1970 - 2020
Andrew Scott Carmack

Chef Andrew Scott Carmack, 50, passed away in Vero Beach, FL on October 24, 2020.

Beloved son of James Sr. and Elizabeth Carmack, brother to James, Jr., uncle to Amber and Aubree Edmonds.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The VNA Hospice House.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM, at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL.

A Prayer Service will begin at 12:00PM. Followed by a Reception at The Plaza at 884 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.



Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory- Vero Beach
NOV
9
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory- Vero Beach
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17TH STREET
Vero Beach, FL 32960-5523
772-562-2325
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 29, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. May our loving God remember your loved one during this difficult time. Act 24: 15 said there will be an resurrect.
Neighbor
