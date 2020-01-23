|
Andrew Tipton
Falmouth - Andrew "Andy" Tipton (55) of Falmouth, KY passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on September 26, 1964, son of Lemuel Tipton and the late Anna Chambers Tipton. Andy was a member of Local 265. In addition to his father, Andy is survived by his wife Tami Hamilton Tipton, son Kyle Cummins, brothers Tim and Joe Tipton and grandchildren Cash Cummins and Madison Falk. Visitation will be held from 11am-2pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral will immediately follow at 2pm also at the funeral home. Andy's final resting place will be at the Hamilton Tipton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to your . Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020