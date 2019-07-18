|
|
Andrew Truax
Stow - Andrew T. Truax (Andy) passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2019 while hiking in the mountains.
The family will receive visitors at Walsh Jesuit High School at 12:00 pm on Sunday, July 21. A funeral service will begin at 2:00. Light refreshments will be provided after the service. Funeral arrangements by CIRIELLO & CARR FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given tothe Andy Truax Memorial Fund for Tuition Assistance at Walsh Jesuit High School or an organization of your choice in his name.
Please visit: cirielloandcarrfh.com for biographical sketch
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019