Angela C. Lyons
Cincinnati - (Nee Rohe) Beloved wife of the late William J. Lyons Jr. Loving mother of Donna (Thomas) Rentz. Devoted grandmother of Bradley, Alex and Daniel. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 89 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on WEDNESDAY from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church, 814 Hawthorne Ave., on THURSDAY at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the Holy Family Food Pantry, 3006 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.bjmeyer.com