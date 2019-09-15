|
|
Angela Casanova
Ft. Wright - Angela Pilar Casanova Cabello, of Ft. Wright, passed away on September 2, 2019 at Boonespring Nursing Home. Born in Zaragoza, Spain on October 7, 1932, cherished daughter of Isidora Cabello and Pedro Casanova and sister to Manuel, all deceased. Mourned by sister-in-law, Concepcion Juste.
In her 20s, Angela joined the Institute of Secular Missionaries (ISM), an international Catholic Secular Institute, committing herself to living Gospel values through her life and work. She came to Kentucky in 1960 with a group of ISM women. Angela participated in the founding of Covington Community Center (Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington) and later served as its Executive Director from 1978-1994. Under her direction The Center dramatically increased its programs and impact in Covington. She was active in many groups for peace, justice, ecology, women's equality, ecumenism, and spiritual development, serving for years on the boards of Christians for Peace in El Salvador (CRISPAZ) and Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center (IJPC). Having inspired others with her passion to help build a world that was a safe home for all, Angela has moved on now to her lasting home and the deep union with God she always desired.
Angela will be deeply missed by the ISM community in Spain and beyond. Her ISM colleagues in Ontario, Canada, are profoundly grateful to Angela's dear friends, Marsha Graue; Catherine, Tom, Anthony, Thomas, and Rita DiBello; Sue and Jerry Von Handorf; ISM Associates; and other friends for their presence and care during her last months. Thanks also to the caring professionals at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Emerald Trace and Boonespring senior care center.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday September 20 at 7:00 pm, at Mother of God Church in Covington, Kentucky, Rev. Joseph Von Handorf presiding. Arrangements with Middendorf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Angela may be honored with donations to IJPC, CRISPAZ, or The Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019