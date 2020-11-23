1/
Angela F. (Fountas) Petry
Angela F. Petry (nee Fountas)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Charles Petry. Loving mother of Donna (late James) (nee Petry) Ross. Cherished grandmother of Nick and Alex Ross. Dear sister of the late Becky Fountas. Angela passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Private family and friends service will be held. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
