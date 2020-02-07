Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Whittemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Joy Whittemore

Add a Memory
Angela Joy Whittemore Obituary
Angela Joy Whittemore

Erlanger - Angela Joy Whittemore, age 64 of Erlanger, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence. She was a 1973 graduate of Holmes High School and 1977 graduate of NKU. She lived in California for almost 20 years and returned home to get a nursing degree at Miami University. She worked several years in the cancer unit at Jewish Hospital and at several area hospitals as a traveling nurse. Pre-ceded in death by her father, Hubert Whittemore: grandparents, William and Maggie Crowder & William and Mallie Robinson. Survived by her mother Lucy Whittemore and sister, Trina Whittemore both of Covington; best friend, Elizabeth Gay of Warrenton, VA; her five beloved cats and several uncles, aunts and cousins. Visitation 11 am until 1:00 pm Tuesday, Funeral 1 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 all at Swindler & Currin Funeral Home, Latonia. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials to American Diabetes Association, 10200 Alliance Road #101, Cincinnati, Ohio. 45242. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. For private online condolences visit

swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -