Angela Joy Whittemore
Erlanger - Angela Joy Whittemore, age 64 of Erlanger, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence. She was a 1973 graduate of Holmes High School and 1977 graduate of NKU. She lived in California for almost 20 years and returned home to get a nursing degree at Miami University. She worked several years in the cancer unit at Jewish Hospital and at several area hospitals as a traveling nurse. Pre-ceded in death by her father, Hubert Whittemore: grandparents, William and Maggie Crowder & William and Mallie Robinson. Survived by her mother Lucy Whittemore and sister, Trina Whittemore both of Covington; best friend, Elizabeth Gay of Warrenton, VA; her five beloved cats and several uncles, aunts and cousins. Visitation 11 am until 1:00 pm Tuesday, Funeral 1 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 all at Swindler & Currin Funeral Home, Latonia. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials to American Diabetes Association, 10200 Alliance Road #101, Cincinnati, Ohio. 45242. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. For private online condolences visit
swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020