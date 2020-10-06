1/1
Angela Kay "Angie" Embry
Angela "Angie" Kay Embry

Falmouth - Angela "Angie" Kay Embry, 66, of Falmouth, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Virginia Embry; sisters, Michelle Newman and Daphne Oliver. She is survived by her siblings, Debbie Taylor, James (Patty) Embry, Tony (Martha) Embry, Scott (Amy) Embry, Shane (Cathy) Embry and Jason (Rian) Embry; brother-in-law, Joe Oliver, niece and best friend, Emily Embry, as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8 from 5-7 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Funeral services will be Friday, October 9 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Florence Cemetery. Memorials in Angie's name can be made to Redwood Rehabilitation Center 71 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Memories and condolences can be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
