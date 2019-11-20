|
|
Angela Land, 81, of Edgewood, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence under the excellent care of St. Elizabeth Hospice. Devoted mother, wife and sister. Angela was active in the PTA and Holmes Band Parents Association. She dedicated years to caring for her grandmother, mother and sister through long chronic illnesses. Preceded by her parents Carl and Marjorie Artis and her sister Carolyn Artis.
Survivors include her husband Robert Land; sons Greg (Mary) Land and David (Hue) Land and grandchildren Alexis and Casey Land.
Visitation 10 am - 11 am and funeral to follow at 11 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 all at Madison Avenue Christian Church. Entombment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Erlanger.
Memorials may be made to Madison Avenue Christian Church, 1530 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019