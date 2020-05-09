Angela Morgan
Angela Morgan

Edgewood - Angela Morgan (nee Creech), 90, of Edgewood, KY, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Emerald Trace on Turkeyfoot, Erlanger, KY. Angela was born November 14, 1929 in Pine Mountain, KY. She graduated from Morehead University with a teaching degree in home economics. After graduation Angela did substitute teaching, she also went on to cook at Cold Spring Elementary School and Lakeside Place Nursing Home, where she worked until she retired. Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Keith Morgan and her parents, Henry and Delia (Blanton) Creech and siblings. She is survived by four children: Nancy Morgan, Martha Allen, Fred Morgan and Margaret Morgan; three grandchildren: Katrina, Drew and Sara. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Interment will be in the New London Cemetery, Shandon, OH. Memorials are suggested to the Pine Mountain Settlement School, 36 State Highway 510, Bledsoe, KY 40810. Arrangements are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
