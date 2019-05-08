Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Angela Roberts
1977 - 2019
Angela Roberts Obituary
Angela Roberts

Covington - Angela Roberts, 42 of Covington, Kentucky passed away on May 5, 2019. She is survived by her Mother; Shirley Roberts, preceded in death Father; James Roberts, Brothers; James Roberts Jr and Danny (Kathy) Roberts, Daughters; Cierston Crim and Cera Crim, Son; Caden Crim, Niece; Heather Roberts, Nephews; Brandon Roberts and Danny Roberts Jr, Two great nieces and Two great nephews. She was loved by many and was an amazing friend and family member. She will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held on Thursday: May 9th, 2019 at Don Catchen & Sons Funeral Home in Elsmere, Kentucky from 6pm - 8pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019
