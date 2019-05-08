|
Angela Roberts
Covington - Angela Roberts, 42 of Covington, Kentucky passed away on May 5, 2019. She is survived by her Mother; Shirley Roberts, preceded in death Father; James Roberts, Brothers; James Roberts Jr and Danny (Kathy) Roberts, Daughters; Cierston Crim and Cera Crim, Son; Caden Crim, Niece; Heather Roberts, Nephews; Brandon Roberts and Danny Roberts Jr, Two great nieces and Two great nephews. She was loved by many and was an amazing friend and family member. She will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held on Thursday: May 9th, 2019 at Don Catchen & Sons Funeral Home in Elsmere, Kentucky from 6pm - 8pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019