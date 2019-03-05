Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
1st Presbyterian Church
115 South Vine Street
Harrison, OH
View Map
Harrison - Angela Rose Schwartz (nee Diesel), beloved wife of Steven J Schwartz for 29 years, loving mother of Brittnay, Rebecca, Bridgette and Connor Schwartz, devoted grandmother of Baylee, Taylor, Brenna and Elijah. Died, Saturday, March 2, 2019 age 52. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday, 5 to 8 PM. Please meet us for the funeral service, Friday, 10 AM, at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 115 South Vine Street, Harrison, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the church. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019
