Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Stansbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline Stansbury


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline Stansbury Obituary
Angeline Stansbury

St Bernard - Stansbury, Angeline, 98 years, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on March 14, 2020. Born in Shiner, Texas, in 1921, she came to Cincinnati and worked at Roger Bacon High school for 50 years (1952-2002) as a school secretary. She was the mother of Joel (Eileen) Stansbury, Judy (Barry) Pruss and Franz (Chantal) Stansbury. Grandmother of Keri, Merianne, Jennifer, and Meris. Great Grandmother to Adelaide. She loved to travel, try new things, and had a true appreciation for good bourbon. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -