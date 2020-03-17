|
|
Angeline Stansbury
St Bernard - Stansbury, Angeline, 98 years, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on March 14, 2020. Born in Shiner, Texas, in 1921, she came to Cincinnati and worked at Roger Bacon High school for 50 years (1952-2002) as a school secretary. She was the mother of Joel (Eileen) Stansbury, Judy (Barry) Pruss and Franz (Chantal) Stansbury. Grandmother of Keri, Merianne, Jennifer, and Meris. Great Grandmother to Adelaide. She loved to travel, try new things, and had a true appreciation for good bourbon. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020