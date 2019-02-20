|
|
Angie Raybourne
Alexandria - Angie Cuthrell Raybourne, owner/operator of LMH Salon suffered a tragic coronary event and passed away suddenly Saturday February 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. Angie was a beautiful, loving, kind, fun Mother, Wife, Daughter, Sister and Friend who will be missed by many. Angie helped everyone she could to the best of her amazing abilities. She was a very talented hairdresser, woodworker, photographer, artist, baker and designer. She had a very unique and lovely vision of life. She was a wonderful mother for her daughter, Charley and she always put her family first in everything she did. We have been very blessed to be a part of her life. Angie is survived by her husband, Greg Raybourne, daughter, Charley Jo Raybourne, her mother and father, Paula and Mark Cuthrell. Sisters, Allison Scharf husband, Joe Scharf, Sara Cuthrell and Maria Cuthrell. Grandmother, Dottie Cuthrell and aunts, Vicky Cuthrell, Sheila Behnke, Linda Tresvant and Nancy White. Mother and father in law, Linda and Ron Raybourne, sister in law, Angie Raybourne, brother in law, Scott Raybourne and wife, Jen. Angie is loved and missed by many, many cousins. Angie left behind two nephews who adored her, Brody Scharf and Cybin Cuthrell. Visitation for Angie will be Friday, February 22nd from 4-8 pm at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY with Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 23rd, 10 am at St. Mary of the Assumption, Alexandria, KY. Donations for Angie's Memorial can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Cincinnati, 895 Central Ave #550 Cincinnati, OH 45202. Angie and Greg are contributors to the foundation in honor and support of their daughter Charley and everyone affected by epilepsy. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019