Anita B. Wendel
Milford - Beloved Wife of Robert A. Wendel - Architect,
Mother of John J. Renz, Sr.
Grandmother of Johnny J. Renz, Jr. and Bryan A. Renz
Great Grandmother of Jake and Kate Renz
Sister of Freda Walters and Linda Parker
Aunt of Annie, Amy, Anita, Kathy, Bobby, Gary, Mike and Carl
Unexpectedly passed on January 25, 2020
Services will be held in Celebration on March 5, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Receptions, 1068 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland, Ohio 45140
