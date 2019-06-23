|
|
Anita C. Grote
Okeana - age 89 passed away June 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Kimberly Thompson, Jennifer (Mark) Miller and the late Kristina Thompson; grandmother of Jessica (Jim) Fogle, Lauren Miller, and Evan Miller; great grandmother of Rory Saunders and Finley Rose Keish. Visitation Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3 - 5 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, OH on Monday at 11 am. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019