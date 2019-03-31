|
Anita M. Lippay
Chicago - Anita M. (nee Morgan), beloved wife of the late Norbert O. Lippay. Devoted mother of Norman (Laurel) Lippay, Jeffrey (Anne MacHaffie) Lippay and Deborah (Michael) Starkman. Loving Nana of Andrew, Zack, Claire, Helena, Elliot and Aaron. Daughter of the late John and Helen (nee LeDuc) Morgan. Sister of Janet Weiss. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 80, in Chicago. Anita was a graduate of Colerain High School in 1956. Memorials may be made to your favorite animal shelter, rescue or humane society.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019