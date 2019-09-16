Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Anita "Ruth" McLafferty


1941 - 2019
Anita "Ruth" McLafferty

Covington - Anita "Ruth" McLafferty, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Rosedale Green nursing home. She was born February 3, 1941 to the late Bernard and Leona Cornelius. Ruth loved reading, crafting, and doing crossword puzzles, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James McLafferty; daughter, Elaine Deaton; son, James McLafferty, Jr.; sisters, Helen Davis and Audrey Stamper; brother, George Cornelius. Survived to mourn her loss is her daughter, Cheryl Watson; siblings, Francis Martin, Deborah Crouch, and Frank Cornelius; grandchildren, Wayne Watson (Candy), Mitchell Deaton Jr. (Chrissy), Nannette Hutton (Glenn), Amy Deaton (Bruiser) and Jamie Dziegielewski (Greg); great-grandchildren, Cierra, Marrissa, Glenn, Austin, Danny, Wyatt, Gracie, Aleigha and Avery; great-great-grandchild, EmaLynn and many other friends and relatives. A gathering of friends will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. A memorial service will begin at 7PM. Memorial donations are suggested in Ruth's name to Rosedale Green, 4250 Glenn Ave, Covington, KY 41015. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 16, 2019
