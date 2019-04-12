Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Spring Grove Cemetery
Cincinnati - Anita May Moerlein, 86, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, in the comfort of her own home. She was born to Everette and Laura (Greber) Miller on May 1, 1932, in Cincinnati, OH. Anita worked for Keller's IGA on Ludlow Ave for over 30 years and enjoyed getting to know many friends in the Clifton community. On October 22, 1949, Anita married Andrew Moerlein, and he survives. Anita is also survived by her children Kathy Kessler-Tombragel, Richard (Rita) Moerlein, Douglas (Lois) Moerlein and Barry (Karen) Moerlein, grandchildren; Karen, Kristine, Kenneth, Clayton, Clinton, Benjamin, Christopher, Bradley, Joshua and Marissa, great-grandchildren; Andrew, Katelyn, Carlie, Tiffany, Danielle, Jacob, Isaac, Jolene, Nolan, Blake and Taylor, great-great-grandson Bryce. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings in infancy. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 12PM until 2PM, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Service to begin at 2pm with entombment immediately following at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Vitas Hospice or Immanuel Presbyterian Church. Online condolence can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019
