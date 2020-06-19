Anita Owens Tichenor
Anita Owens Tichenor

Villa Hills - Anita Owens Tichenor. Passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Anita was preceded in death by her father, the late Jay Owens. She is survived by her husband, Steve Tichenor; children, Kerri (Evan) Krish and Andrew Tichenor; grandchildren, MacKenzie Smith and Olivia Tichenor; mother, Zanda Owens; siblings, Dale (Tom) Due and Jerry (Georgianna) Owens. Visitation is 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, June 22nd at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft, Wright, KY 41017. Funeral service Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:00 am at the funeral home. At the family's request, Guests are asked to please wear masks while attending visitation and service. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Middendorf Funeral Home
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
