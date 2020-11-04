Or Copy this URL to Share

Anderson Twp. - Ann Biddle Conway, age 74 of Anderson Twp. died Nov. 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Navadah Biddle, beloved mother of Adam & Aaron (Kara) Perry, and Charlotte Conway, loving grandmother of Alexis and Ava Perry, dear sister of Robert Biddle. Memorial Visitation at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sun. Nov. 8, from 2-4 PM. Memorials to The Library Foundation of Cincinnati and Hamilton County or the Foundation Fighting Blindness.









