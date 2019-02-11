|
Ann Bittner Werthaiser
CINCINNATI - Ann Bittner Werthaiser, age 90, passed away February 8, 2019, beloved wife of the late Daniel Werthaiser and Pinkus Werthaiser, step-mother of Arthur (d. Feb 23, 2005) (Helen) Werthhauser, Martin (Ellen) Werthaiser & Regina (Gabriel) Guigui, step-grandmother of Vivian (Steve) Bernick, Linda (John) Nides, Al (Judy) Werthauser, Wendy Werthaiser, Nichole (Paul Emmert) Werthaiser, Daniel (Brooke) Guigui, Joel (Yacova) Guigui & Maya (Nathan) Gabriel, Step-great-grandmother of Andrew Bernick, Jackie (Adam) Bernick, Jenny (Jake) Bernick, Dustin (Sarah) Nides, Dan Nides & David (Courtnie) Nides, Taylor (Jared) Werthauser, Morgan Werthauser & Devin Werthauser, Asher, Anna & Noah Werthaiser, Ryan & Asa Guigui, Pinchus, Sara, Gavriel, Aharon & Chasdaya Guigui and Ami & Ariella Gabriel. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350, Cornell Rd, Monday, Feb. 11, 12:30 P.M. Shiva will be observed Monday only with Minyan at 7:00 P.M. at the residence of Daniel & Brooke Guigui. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the United States Holocaust Museum, or would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 11, 2019