Ann C. Brames
Cincinnati - Ann C. Brames, age 79, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana. Where she had resided the past three years.
Born June 24th, 1940, Ann was the youngest daughter of Howard and Alice (Kallmeyer) Brames. She was a graduate of Mother Mercy High School in Cincinnati. Ann lived with and cared for her parents before their passing. Ann retired in 2000 from S.C. Johnson/Diversey where she had been employed in their accounting department for over 40 years. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, John Wayne movies, playing cards and had a passion for bingo. Ann may best be remembered for her many beautiful ceramic pieces which were shared among her family and friends; and for her love of flower gardening. Anyone who knew Ann was aware of her deep compassion and love of animals. She was also a cancer survivor.
Ann is survived by her brother, Thomas Brames, of Vacaville, California and one sister, Mary (Brames) Duffy. Of Connersville, Indiana; 17 nieces and nephews; 27 great nieces and nephews and countless great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Robert Brames, of Covington, Kentucky and sisters, Jean (Brames) Maloney, of West Palm Beach, Florida and Margaret (Brames) Faulhaber, of Cincinnati.
Visitation will be December 28th at 10:30am at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 5222 North Bend Road, Cincinnati and the funeral mass will be celebrated starting at 11:00am.
Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Cincinnati, 3949 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223 or do a random act of kindness in Ann's memory.
The family would like to thank the staff of Miller's Merry Manor and Parkview Hospice for their loving care of Ann and also The Church at Garrett for their outreach ministry.
Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan handled the service arrangements. The family would like to thank Miller's Merry Manor for their care of Ann and The Church at Garrett for their outreach ministry.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019