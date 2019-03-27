Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Church (Westwood)
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Cemetery
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann C. McCarthy

Obituary Condolences

Ann C. McCarthy Obituary
Ann C. McCarthy

Cincinnati - (nee Stark), beloved wife for 53 years of Charles Eugene McCarthy. Loving mother of Michael E. McCarthy, Julie Ann McCarthy and Marie (Joseph) Martinelli. Devoted grandmother of Kelly Ann McCarthy-Mellett, Roman and Lorenza Martinelli. Dear sister of Thomas (Marilyn) Stark and the late John (Jane) Stark, Jr. Visitation Thursday, March 28th from 6-8 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30 am at St. Catharine Church (Westwood). Burial services will be held Saturday at 11am at St. Margaret Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation.

neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now