Ann "Tootsie" Davidson
Amelia - Ann "Tootsie" Davidson, 86, of Amelia, passed away April 14, 2020 at Forest Hills Care Center. She was born on December 21, 1933 in Olympia, Kentucky to the late George and Ottawa Costigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Everett Davidson, 2 brothers, and one sister. She is the loving mother of Pamela Laws (Henry) and Mark Davidson (Raye Jean); dear grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister of Betty Wright; Several nieces and nephews. Due to Coronavirus concerns private services were held. Interment Mt. Moriah Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Forest Hills Care Center and/or Crosspointe Baptist Church. www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020