Ann E. Alford
Union - Ann E. Alford, 93, of Union, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. Ann retired from First National Bank in 1991 where she worked in the stock market department. She was a member of Latonia Baptist Church and taught Sunday School. After retirement she enjoyed traveling. She is preceded in death by her mother Mattie Fraser; son Keith Alford; husband Everette Alford and son in-law Bob Lunsford.
Survived by her daughter Shirley Lunsford; granddaughter Jennifer Lunsford (Brad) Ringer; great grandsons Samuel and Joshua Ringer; sister in-laws Katrina Smith of Raleigh, NC and Joyce (Charles) Blackley of Zebulon, NC; brother in-laws Fred (Mary Ann) Alford and Ray Alford both of Wendell, NC.
Visitation 2-4 pm with funeral service to follow at 4 pm, Sunday, September 27, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger.
Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. swindler-currinfh.com
Face masks and social distancing is required.