1/1
Ann E. Alford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann E. Alford

Union - Ann E. Alford, 93, of Union, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. Ann retired from First National Bank in 1991 where she worked in the stock market department. She was a member of Latonia Baptist Church and taught Sunday School. After retirement she enjoyed traveling. She is preceded in death by her mother Mattie Fraser; son Keith Alford; husband Everette Alford and son in-law Bob Lunsford.

Survived by her daughter Shirley Lunsford; granddaughter Jennifer Lunsford (Brad) Ringer; great grandsons Samuel and Joshua Ringer; sister in-laws Katrina Smith of Raleigh, NC and Joyce (Charles) Blackley of Zebulon, NC; brother in-laws Fred (Mary Ann) Alford and Ray Alford both of Wendell, NC.

Visitation 2-4 pm with funeral service to follow at 4 pm, Sunday, September 27, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger.

Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.

swindler-currinfh.com

Face masks and social distancing is required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved