Wilder - Ann E. (nee O'Hara) Beiting, 90 of Wilder, Kentucky passed away on April 4, 2019 at the Seasons of Alexandria, Alexandria, Kentucky. Ann was born September 22, 1928 in Dayton, KY to William O'Hara and Helen Egan O'Hara. Ann was a graduate of Our Lady of Providence, Newport and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring. She was preceded in death by her parents and Son, Thomas William Beiting. Ann is survived by her Husband of 70 years, Donald Beiting, Daughters, Theresa (John) Wiseman, Janet (Dan) Stallkamp, and Donna (Bob) Hicks, Sons, Daniel Beiting, and Stephen (Debbie) Beiting, also 21 Grandchildren, 41 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am with Rev.Gerald Reinersman and Rev.Robert Henderson concelebrating. Burial will take place in St Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to Father Ralph Beiting Mountain Mission Center, 332 Riverbend Rd., Louisa, Kentucky 41230. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019